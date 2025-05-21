Aer Lingus launches first direct flight to Cancún

The beach at Playa Ballenas in Cancún, Mexico. Aer Lingus is to start direct flights in 2026.

Sunseekers can beat the January blues next year as Aer Lingus launches its first direct flights to Cancún, Mexico’s Caribbean resort.

The airline confirmed on Wednesday that it would begin flying direct to Cancún, long popular with Irish people, three times a week from January 2026.

The destination on Mexico’s east coast is known for its beaches, tropical climate, food and sights that include ruined Mayan cities.

Lynne Embleton, the airline’s chief executive, said Mexico offered the new destinations and winter sun sought by many Irish people.