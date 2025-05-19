Irish rents continue to rise, with average cost nationally now more than €2,000 a month

Daft.ie's latest rental report shows a 3.4% average rise in rents nationally in the first quarter of this year. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

In breaking news this morning, Ryanair has blamed lower air fares after it saw profits fall 16 per cent last year to €1.6 billion.

The airline, which is headed up by chief executive Michael O’Leary, said in its results for the year ended March 31st, 2025, that traffic grew 9 per cent to a record 200 million passengers at 7 per cent lower fares.

Rents are now climbing faster than at any point over the past 20 years with the national monthly average between January and March surpassing €2,000 for the first time, new figures from property website Daft.ie suggest. Conor Pope has the details.

In her weekly column, the FT’s Pilita Clark explains why it pays to use AI on the sly at work.

In our Your Money Q&A, a reader wonders how to calculate any potential tax liability from Bank of Ireland shares given in lieu of a bonus and dividends while employed by the company some years ago. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

Germany used to drive growth in the European economy but now it’s an anchor, writes our economics correspondent Eoin Burke-Kennedy.

They want to be ‘Ireland’s answer to Hollows & Fentimans’. Hugh Dooley meets the father-daughter team behind Dublin-based Zingibeer who are chasing Gen Z drinkers as customers.

In Me & My Money, Jessica Bonenfant, creative director at Greywood Arts, recalls buying a coffee in Cork recently and for “the first time in ages” it cost less than €2. She spoke with Tony Clayton-Lea

The slow pace in progressing multibillion Irish offshore wind projects is leading to investment in clean energy and critical skills going to other European countries, according to Limerick Chamber of Commerce. Kevin O’Sullivan has the details.

The Press Council of Ireland has initiated a review of its membership procedures and criteria against a backdrop of “rapid change” in Irish journalism amid a slew of new entrants to the market, its chairman has said. Ian Curran reports.

Insurance companies should be forced to “show their sums” and reveal what calculations are behind any price increases imposed on their customers, the Green Party has said. Conor Pope has the details.

The Government could provide sites for microchip-makers in a bid to lure companies like Nvidia and get them to build high-tech production facilities in the Republic, writes Ian Curran of a new national strategy on semiconductors.

Apple’s India pivot has ignited tensions with Donald Trump. Stocktake explains why.

In our Opinion piece, Robert Whelan, MD of Rockwell Financial Management, says there should be no more delays with the auto enrolment pension scheme.

Debt levels among Irish SMEs jumped last year according to the results of a survey being published by the Department of Finance on Monday. Cormac McQuinn reports.