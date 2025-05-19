Ryanair blames lower air fares as full year profits fall 16% to €1.6bn

Ryanair has blamed a lower air fares after it saw profits fall 16 per cent last year to €1.6 billion.

The airline, which is headed up by chief executive Michael O’Leary, said in its results for the year ended March 31st, 2025, that traffic grew 9 per cent to a record 200 million passengers at 7 per cent lower fares.

The dip in profit comes despite a 4 per cent increase in revenue from €13.4 billion to €13.9 billion, as well as a 9 per cent reduction in operating expenses to €11.4 billion.

The airline said the absence of a full Easter in the first quarter, higher interest rates and weak consumer spending and a drop off in online travel agent bookings prior to summer last year “necessitated repeated price stimulation”.

Spending on fuel and oil increased 2 per cent to €5.2 billion, while staff costs increased 17 per cent to €1.8 billion due to the larger fleet.

It said delays to the delivery of Boeing aircraft led to higher crewing ratios, while airport and handling charges rose 13 per cent to €1.7 billion, due to 9 per cent traffic growth and higher landing, ground air traffic control, and handling rates.

Gross cash was just under €4 billion despite €1.6 billion capital expenditure and more than €1.9billion in shareholder returns.

Mr O’Leary said the board “remains committed” to shareholder returns and has now approved a follow-on €750 million share buyback which will likely run over the next six to 12 months.

Ryanair now has 181 “gamechanger” B737-8200 aircraft in its 618 aircraft fleet.

This will restrict our full year 2026 growth to just 3 per cent, or 206m passengers,” Mr O’Leary said.

“We are working closely with Boeing to accelerate deliveries and are increasingly confident that the remaining 29 gamechangers in our 210 order book will deliver well ahead of summer, enabling us to catch up delayed traffic growth into full year 2027.

“Boeing expects the Max-10 to be certified in late 2025 and so we continue to plan for the timely delivery of our first 15 Max-10s in spring 2027 with 300 due by March 2034.”

He said the airline is seeing “robust” travel demand across for the coming summer across its network.

“This year our constrained capacity growth is being allocated to those regions and airports who are abolishing aviation taxes and incentivising traffic growth,” he said.

He added that the airline expects European short-haul capacity to “remain constrained” for the next few years.

“These capacity constraints, combined with our substantial cost advantage, strong balance sheet, low-cost aircraft orders and industry leading operational resilience will, we believe, facilitate Ryanair’s controlled profitable growth to 300 million passengers per year by 2034.”

Looking ahead, the airlines said it expects “modest” unit cost inflation in the coming year as the delivery of more gamechangers, strong jet fuel hedging, and cost control helps offset increased route and air traffic control ATC charges, as well as higher environmental costs.

First quarter fares are on track to finish a mid-high teen per cent ahead last year. The airline expects second quarter pricing to recover some of the 7 per cent decline we experienced in the same period last year.

The final first half outcome is, however, “heavily dependent” on close-in bookings and peak summer yields. “As is normal at this time of year, we have zero second half visibility,” the airline said.

“While we cautiously expect to recover most, but not all of last year’s 7 per cent fare decline, which should lead to reasonable net profit growth in the year, it is far too early to provide any meaningful guidance.

“The final full year outcome remains heavily exposed to adverse external developments, including the risk of tariff wars, macroeconomic shocks, conflict escalation in Ukraine and the Middle East and European air traffic control mismanagement and short staffing.”