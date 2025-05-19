Auto enrolment: employers can’t afford to wait any longer for start of pension scheme

Delays to the auto-enrolment pension scheme have cost many SMEs time and resources. Photograph: iStock

After years of promises and planning, Ireland‘s long-awaited auto-enrolment pension scheme, has hit another bump in the road. Much delayed, but planned for a September 2025 launch, the Government has now confirmed it will be delayed by “a small number of months”.

The scheme is now set to begin on January 1st, 2026.

When it arrives, auto enrolment will mark one of the most significant Irish pension reforms in decades. But shifting timelines and a lack of clear communication have significant implications for employers and employees alike.

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers cited the “enormous scale” of the initiative and the need for extensive cross-departmental coordination. With global economic conditions unsettled, there’s also a clear sense that the Government is being extra cautious about adding pressure to businesses already navigating significant volatility.

The official line is a delay of just a few months, but co-ordinating across departments, building a new national platform and enrolling more than 800,000 people is a significant undertaking.

Employers were told to prepare for 2025, and many already have. A further delay creates confusion and risks undermining confidence in a system that needs buy-in from day one.

For business owners, particularly small and medium-sized businesses, this delay is a mixed bag.

Neil McDonnell, chief executive of Isme, described the delay as a "welcome development” adding: “This is a recognition that businesses need help and that we need to slow down the velocity of cost increases for businesses. We are in favour of auto enrolment, but we have just seen business costs increase at too fast a rate in the last two years.”​

In terms of the delayed implementation, there are a number of things employers should review:

Administrative adjustments: revisit implementation timelines to ensure payroll systems and HR policies are adaptable to the updated schedule;

Employee communication: clear and timely updates help maintain transparency and trust;

Strategic planning: use the extra time to refine pension strategies so they align with business goals and employee needs.

On one hand, the delay eases immediate pressure on businesses. It gives companies more time to prepare, particularly useful for those still getting their systems and payroll aligned.

On the other hand, for the many businesses that have already invested time, money and resources into being ready, it’s frustrating.

And this isn’t just about compliance. Pensions are now a key part of an employer’s value proposition. In a competitive hiring market, a solid pension plan can make all the difference.

Government delays shouldn’t stop businesses from strengthening what they already provide.

For the near 800,000 workers who would benefit from auto-enrolment, primarily those aged 23 to 60, earning over €20,000 without an occupational pension, this delay means more time relying on a State pension that was never designed to cover today’s cost-of-living crisis.

The scheme’s design is simple and compelling, for every €3 a worker saves, the employer matches it with €3, and the State tops it up with €1. It’s a strong model. But every delay means lost time, lost savings and lost momentum.

Businesses need a clear timeline and employees deserve transparency. If the roll-out is being reconsidered, that’s understandable, but there is a need to communicate what’s next. Uncertainty makes planning harder, especially for SMEs already stretched by inflation, wage growth and ongoing compliance changes.

While the delay is frustrating, it’s also an opportunity. Business leaders shouldn’t pause their preparations, they should use this time to get ahead.

If you run a business, this is the moment to make sure your pension offering isn’t just compliant, but competitive. Take a good look at what you already offer.

Is it meeting your employees’ expectations? Is it simple to manage? Is it something you’re proud to talk about in a job interview?

Employees are paying attention. They’re more aware than ever that relying on the State pension alone won’t be enough. A strong, clearly communicated pension scheme is a powerful part of your employer brand, and one that can help you retain talent and stay ahead of the curve.

This isn’t about waiting for Government timelines. It’s about being proactive, building confidence with your team and proving that you’re in it for the long haul.

Robert Whelan is managing director of Rockwell Financial Management