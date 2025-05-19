‘I don’t feel like money is real, so it’s hard to get excited about managing it′

Jessica Bonenfant: 'I like to work with pleasant people, and that goes a long way to selecting vendors'. Photograph: Cathal Noonan

Jessica Bonenfant is an interdisciplinary director and choreographer, and holds a master of fine arts in choreography from the University of Michigan. In 2017, she cofounded Greywood Arts, a Co Cork-based multidisciplinary artists’ residency and community creativity hub. greywoodarts.org

Are you a saver or a spender?

I’m fairly moderate. I do a little of each, but I wouldn’t have buckets of money to spend or to save.

What was the first job you received money for, and how much were you paid?

I did a bit of babysitting in secondary school, but my first proper job was on Friday afternoons in a consignment shop. I think I was paid $7-$10 an hour for both jobs. I remember I loved being trusted with responsibilities like pricing the clothes that came in.

Do you shop around for better value?

I tend to look around a bit, but usually trust my gut when deciding where to purchase. Quality matters to me, so I don’t always go with the cheapest. I like to work with pleasant people, and that goes a long way to selecting vendors. Also, supporting local businesses is really important to me. With a lot of grant applications, we regularly need to get three quotes, and that can be time-consuming.

READ MORE

What has been your most extravagant purchase, and how much did it cost?

I love purchasing second-hand on Done Deal and Facebook Marketplace. I recently bought a large Knowle-style silk chenille sofa with down-filled cushions – worth about £10,000 new – for €380 on Done Deal.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

Our house in Killeagh, Co Cork. It was derelict when we bought it in 2015. That purchase allowed us to open Greywood Arts, an artist residency, in the house in 2017. In 2023, we were able to renovate a derelict coach house on the property into artist studios, an art classroom and a flexible event space.

It was an adventure and labour of love that’s hard to put a price on.

[ ‘When I sold my business, I bought a very expensive watch for around €7,000′Opens in new window ]

Is there anything you regret spending money on?

I’m a fairly careful spender so I don’t have many regrets. Usually, it’s buying shoes that don’t fit properly!

Do you haggle over prices?

I’m terrible at bargaining! I’m afraid of undervaluing and offending the seller, so I like it when pricing is transparent.

Do you invest in shares and/or cryptocurrency?

I haven’t actively sought to make investments. I find it a little intimidating.

Do you have a retirement or pension plan?

My mother passed away at age 65, and I inherited her retirement fund. She had a great relationship with her financial adviser, and it’s a relief to have someone I trust still managing it. As an artist who has worked largely in a freelance capacity throughout my career, I’m really lucky to have a retirement plan. Not having to put aside as much for the future has allowed me to be more flexible in how I live now.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

I bought a coffee in Cork County Hall canteen today. It was the first time in ages a coffee cost me less than €2.

[ Niamh Kavanagh: ‘Thanks to my mum, I learned how to pay my bills before I spent money on myself’Opens in new window ]

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Holidays and travel are my best motivators to save. Living and working in the same place, with artists-in-residence on site nine months of the year means I treasure that time away. We haven’t gone too far – Italy, Madeira, Morocco – but my husband and I hope to get to the Caribbean, Mexico or South America in the next couple of years. That will definitely take some planning and saving.

Have you ever lost money?

I know investments are a long game, and I’m fairly conservative, but when the markets dip it’s an uneasy feeling. I’m terrified to check my account right now with Trump’s tariffs creating chaos. I recently received an email from my financial adviser saying we are well diversified so not overexposed to any one area. I have 20 years before I retire, so I try not to get worked up in the meantime.

Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

I once played $20 on a slot machine in a casino and won $200. It was great fun, but I’m too risk-averse to gamble more than that.

What is your best habit when it comes to money? And your worst?

I worked as a book-keeper for non-profits in NYC for a few years, so I’m good at keeping business accounts. I wrote a lot of grant applications, and dealing with public funds has made me adept at estimating costs and adapting when we get less than we hoped for.

Personal money habits are another story! I don’t feel like money is real, especially when it is numbers on a page and not cash in hand, so it’s hard for me to get excited about managing it.

How much money do you have on you now?

I hate loose change, so my phone has become my wallet. I tend to keep €20-€50 cash in my wallet just in case, but more and more, I leave the house with just my phone. I car share and rely on my friend to leave some coins behind whenever I need to pay a parking meter!