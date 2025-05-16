The Irish Times Business People of the Month: Fionn Lahart and Christoph Hennersperger, Luma Vision

Fionn Lahart and Christoph Hennersperger, co-founders of Luma Vision, have been chosen as The Irish Times Business People of the Month for April, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland.

In April, the Irish medical technology company announced that it had secured US regulatory clearance for its cardiac imaging device for use in the treatment of patients suffering from arrhythmias.

Luma Vision’s technology is designed to provide better, more detailed images of the heart for doctors treating cardiac irregularities such as atrial fibrillation.

The company has developed a catheter-mounted sensor system that can take 360-degree, high-resolution images of the human heart. The device represents a significant advancement on currently available technologies.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which regulates medicines and medical devices in the US, has cleared Luma Vision’s Verafeye Visualisation Platform for use there.

“There’s a lot of activity in the cardiology market and, thankfully, our technology can fit in with the procedures of today and the procedures of the future. So it’s a big milestone for us as we look towards US commercialisation,” Lahart said following the announcement.

The company is already developing its next product, which it will submit to the FDA for approval later in the year.

Lahart and Hennersperger, who won the emerging category in the 2022 EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards, met in 2015 while participating in the University of Galway’s medical technology accelerator programme, BioInnovate. They incorporated the business two years later.

Luma Vision employs almost 70 people in Clonskeagh, south Dublin, and has raised about $50 million (€44 million) in funding to date.