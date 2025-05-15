Workers to vote on CIÉ pension deal

Almost 6,400 former CIE workers will receive increases of 3, 4, or 5 per cent, depending on retirement date, under the plan. Photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times

CIÉ workers will vote in coming weeks on a new pension deal that offers retired staff increases up to 5 per cent, the group and its unions confirmed on Thursday.

The State public transport company and its Trade Union Group reached agreement late on Wednesday on changes to its pension plans that include the first increase in 17 years for former workers.

Unions plan to ballot members in coming weeks on the proposals, which introduce some changes to two existing schemes and the introduction of a new fund for workers hired in the future.

Almost 6,400 former workers will receive increases of 3, 4, or 5 per cent, depending on retirement date, under the plan.

READ MORE

[ Retired CIÉ staff in line for first pension increase in 17 yearsOpens in new window ]

CIÉ, owner of Irish Rail, Bus Éireann and Dublin Bus, is pledging €30 million to fund this.

This will be the first boost to their incomes in 17 years.

In a statement, the company and unions said they “shared the aim of providing a long overdue increase for eligible CIÉ pensioners”.