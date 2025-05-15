Beacon Hospital to develop new €30 million brain centre

The Beacon Hospital is set to invest €30 million into developing a new neuroscience centre to be named the Beacon Brain Institute.

The South Dublin hospital, previously 80 per cent owned by businessman Denis O’Brien, was sold last year to the asset management arm of Australian financial services giant Macquarie in a deal thought to be worth €400 million.

The new project will build upon the €75 million capital investment programme already under way at the Sandyford-based medical campus, which is set to add 70 beds, a new emergency department and to improve its cancer care facilities.

The consultant neurosurgeon leading the Beacon Brain Institute, Professor Mohsen Javadpour, said that opening a dedicated facility would “dramatically increase the number of patients that can be treated and result in better outcomes.”

READ MORE

[ Beacon Hospital reports big uptick in earnings as demand for care increasesOpens in new window ]

While the Beacon Hospital already offers complex brain surgery, chief executive Michael Cullen said the new facility “will set new benchmark for the delivery of neuroscience services in the country and support the ever-growing demand for these types of services”.

Over a two-year period, the hospital plans to install new facilities to develop its diagnostic capacity and expand its ability to treat blood vessel abnormalities in the brain such as aneurysms, as well as strokes.

The hospital will also develop a dedicated neurosurgical theatre with enhanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) that enables surgeons to take detailed images of the brain during procedures. It expects the development to improve patient outcomes by allowing more precise removal of tumours and a reduction in the need for surgery.

The investment will upgrade its wide range of neuroscience services.