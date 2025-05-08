Aircraft and chemical products in firing line for further EU tariffs

It is understood US aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing (above), would be targeted in the coming set of proposed tariffs. Photograph: Jovelle Tamayo/The New York Times

Aircraft manufacturers, chemical producers and some agricultural products are in the firing line for further tariffs the European Commission is proposing would be put on imports from the US.

The European Union’s (EU) powerful executive arm leading the response to US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, is on Thursday expected to publish an extensive list of US products it would hike import duties on, if trade negotiations fail.

The commission is trying to ramp up pressure on the US administration, by widening the range of products that would be subject to import levies when sold into the EU, should US tariffs remain in place.

EU states already agreed on an initial package of tariffs on €21 billion of US products, such as soybeans, motorbikes, oranges, clothes and steel. Those levies were delayed until mid-July, to allow time for negotiations to take place.

EU officials have been seeking to cut a deal with the US administration that would see the sweeping tariffs introduced by Mr Trump walked back.

Facing immediate pushback from the financial markets in April, Mr Trump announced a 90-day pause on the higher rates of his “Liberation Day” tariffs, which would have seen EU imports face import taxes of 20 per cent.

Tariffs of 10 per cent on goods sold into the US from the EU and other trading partners remain in place, as do 25 per cent duties on imports of steel and cars.

The commission is set to announce a second package of proposed retaliatory tariffs, that would come into effect alongside the first batch, if efforts to strike a deal with Mr Trump come to nothing.

It is understood US aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing, would be targeted in the coming set of proposed tariffs. Chemical products and some goods connected to the agricultural sector are also expected to be targeted, and potentially the US automobile industry.

The commission may also propose raising import duties further on some sectors included in its initial retaliation, which have yet to come into effect, one source said.

National capitals and industry will be expected to make submissions to the commission over the coming days and weeks on the proposals, which may see some products removed from the hit list. EU states will then vote to approve the final package of provisional tariffs.

Previously France, Italy and Ireland successfully lobbied to have US whiskey, bourbon and dairy removed from the EU’s first package of tariffs, due to fears exports of European spirits and dairy would be singled out for higher tariffs by Mr Trump in response.

The second package of proposed EU tariffs focuses on goods, rather than services.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has said no option is off the table in how the EU might respond to the trade dispute the US has started. The German politician said this could even include hitting US tech multinational companies, by putting a levy on the advertising revenues of digital services.

The Government has been lobbying behind the scenes for the EU to keep US tech giants out of the fray, arguing that would be seen as a “nuclear” escalation in the trade dispute.