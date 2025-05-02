US jobs data shows strong growth despite tariffs, Trump layoffs

A jobs fair in Florida this week. The US added 177,000 jobs in April.Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The US added 177,000 jobs in April, beating expectations and defying worries about the early impact of president Donald Trump’s policies on the world’s largest economy.

Friday’s figure from the Bureau of Labor Statistics exceeded the 135,000 predicted by economists. But it marked a fall from March’s downwardly revised figure of 185,000 posts.

The unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2 per cent.

The numbers come after mass firings of thousands of federal employees by Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

Friday’s data indicated that federal government employment declined by 9,000 in April and by 26,000 since January.

Official data this week indicated the first fall in GDP for three years, but was distorted by a surge in imports ahead of Donald Trump’s trade tariffs, with domestic demand remaining strong.

Many economists anticipate that the duties will act as a drag on underlying growth in the second quarter of the year.

S&P 500 futures extended gains after the data publication, trading 0.8 per cent higher ahead of the New York open.

The two-year Treasury yield jumped as investors bet that the strong jobs number would keep interest rates higher for longer.