Microsoft‘s Irish subsidiaries paid dividends worth $41 billion (€36.3 billion) to its US parent across its 2024 financial year and the first months of 2025, as the tech giant’s Irish business continued to grow. The payments are likely to be noticed in Washington, given the Trump administration’s focus on getting American firms to shift business back to the US. Ciara O’Brien has the details.

The chief executive of Ires Reit, the largest private apartments owner in the State, has called for a simple increase to the current rent cap in housing pressure zones, in order to encourage investors and developers back into this area of the housing market. Joe Brennan has the story, after sitting down with Eddie Byrne for an interview.

PwC Ireland reported a 2.8 per cent increase in net revenue last year to €469 million, the latest transparency report for the Big Four accounting and consulting firm has revealed. Ciaran Hancock reports.

Glanbia’s top brass came in for relentless criticism this week at its AGM, as angry investors unloaded their ire over a weak share price and apparent struggles at the company. Eoin Burke-Kennedy asks what has gone wrong for the Kilkenny-based company.

In World of Work, Margaret E Ward looks at why short tempered bosses are a recipe for disaster.

Northern Ireland’s economy has long been an underperforming part of the UK, and these days also trails the Republic. In his column, John FitzGerald looks at the issue, and possible fixes.

Galway-based Complete Laboratory Solutions (CLS) is investing €9 million in staff training as it expands into new sectors and eyes up the prospects for international expansion. Dominic Coyle has the story.

The levels of capital investment by Irish SMEs had not recovered from the “scarring effects of the pandemic” in 2023, a study by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has found. Hugh Dooley reports.

Hugh also reports that global investment fund Ara Partners has raised more than $800 million (€708.7 million), sweeping past its fund target of $500 million with the aim of scaling companies with significant decarbonisation impacts.

Just weeks after winning his first Masters title, Rory McIlroy is linking up with investment firm TPG to launch a sports fund, joining an increasing number of current athletes delving into asset management.

Dublin-based Smurfit Westrock said net sales for the first quarter of the year rose to $7.66 billion (€6.7 billion), following its merger last year that saw it create one of the largest packaging groups in the world. Ciara and Joe read the accounts.

AIB’s financial performance was better than expected in the first quarter of the year, its chief executive said on Thursday, despite fears that Trump administration policies will hit global trade and economic growth. Joe has the details.

