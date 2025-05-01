Dublin-based Ara Partners raise more than $800m for inaugural fund

Ara Partners, which has offices in Houston, Boston, and Washington, DC as well as Dublin, had about $6.2 billion of assets under management at the start of the year

Global investment fund Ara Partners has raised more than $800 million (€941.4 million), sweeping past its fund target of $500 million with the aim of scaling companies with significant decarbonisation impacts.

The investment fund, whose European headquarters is in Dublin, is focused on the decarbonisation of the industrial economy and has already invested in Irish recycling firm Natural World Products.

The firm said it views the Irish market as “highly attractive” and it is examining investment opportunities “locally as well as across Europe” highlighting the “abundance” of Irish businesses working in the carbon transition sector.

The fund is part of the firm’s Ara Infrastructure strategy, which is run by co-heads of infrastructure, Teresa O’Flynn, who is based in Dublin, alongside George Yong. Since launching the infrastructure strategy in 2022, Ara Infrastructure has completed three investments – a fourth investment is expected shortly, the company said.

READ MORE

Ms O’Flynn, who was a founding member of BlackRock‘s Global Renewable Power Infrastructure business, is guiding the company’s infrastructure strategy. “We are incredibly proud of this milestone and grateful for the robust support from our investors,” she said.

“This fund enables us to pursue a generational investment opportunity across Europe and North America, characterised by increasing energy and industrial demand, a move towards decentralised energy systems, as well as the need to ensure an economic path toward a lower-carbon economy,”

The Dublin-based partner said the focus is on “building high-value decarbonisation assets that future-proof businesses for the modern economy and support the energy transition.

“We knew that having boots on the ground would be key to accessing an attractive and wide-ranging investment opportunity set across Europe,” she said of their presence in Ireland.

“Dublin has proven to be an ideal base for our growing team of investment professionals, which serves as a key hub for sourcing and executing deals across the region.”