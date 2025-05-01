AIB ‘confident’ about outlook for this year after ‘strong’ first quarter

AIB said that it “remains confident” in its outlook for 2025 after the bank turned in a “strong performance” in the first quarter, even as net interest income fell 8 per cent to €950 million amid falling interest rates.

The bank reiterated all of its financial targets for the full year, including that a key measure of profitability, known as return on tangible equity (RoTE), would be “meaningfully ahead” of its medium-term target of 15 per cent.

The net interest income figure for the period was in line with the bank’s expectations, it said ahead of its annual general meeting (agm) in Dublin on Thursday morning.

AIB said that it continues to expect to deliver full-year net interest income of more than €3.6 billion, even as it now sees the European Central Bank (ECB) cutting its main deposit rate to 1.75 per cent by the end of the year, having previously expected it to end up at 2 per cent.

READ MORE

Last year’s result was €4.12 billion. The ECB has cut its main rate from 4 per cent to 2.25 per cent since last June.

AIB said that the net interest income line would be helped by its strong deposits base and financial contracts – known as structural hedges – to ease the impact of falling official and market rates.

Gross loans rose by €200 million to €71.4 billion, as €3.2 billion of new lending more than offset the impact of maturing loans. However, its market share of new mortgage loans dipped to 34 per cent from the 36 per cent recorded for the whole of 2024.

“Notwithstanding the uncertainty in the international external environment, we remain confident in our outlook for 2025 and beyond given our market-leading customer franchise, resilient revenues and strong funding and capital,” said Colin Hunt, the bank’s chief executive. “The Irish economy continues to perform well.”

Among votes facing AIB shareholders today is a resolution that would allow the bank to buy back €1.2 billion of the Government’s shares, which would reduce the holding from just under 12 per cent, currently, to about 3 per cent.

The minimum price was set a in late March at €6.26 – off AIB’s prevailing market price at the time and before the global stock market rout that followed US president Donald Trump’s tariffs announcement on April 2nd.

AIB’s shares have fallen to as low as €5.16 since then, though they have subsequently rallied and closed on Wednesday at €5.92. If shareholders approve the resolution, the board has until May 8th to ultimately decide whether to go ahead with the plan.