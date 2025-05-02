Quality control and regulatory affairs business CLS commits €9m as it expands horizons

CLS chief executive and founder Evelyn O’Toole said investment will enable company to offer a broader range of services to both existing and new clients. Photograph: Aengus McMahon

Galway-based Complete Laboratory Solutions (CLS) is investing €9 million in staff training as it expands into new sectors and eyes up the prospects for international expansion.

The privately-owned business specialises in contract sampling and testing for the food, environmental, medical device and pharmaceuticals industries, either in one of its two laboratories or at one of 20 clients sites manned by its analysts.

The group also offers services in regulatory affairs, training and consultancy and works with some of the biggest names in the medical device, pharmaceutical, environmental, food and beverage industries, with clients including Medtronic, Lilly, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Diageo, SuperValu, Supermacs, Boston Scientific and St Vincent’s Private Hospital.

The new investment comes as CLS looks to expand into new markets including semiconductors, engineering, the green and coastal economy.

The business was founded by Evelyn O’Toole in Ros Muc a week after she was made redundant in the early 1990s after the laboratory she had been working in burnt down.

“This is a business that was born of necessity,” said Ms O’Toole, “All my competition was global but we have now got to where we are the go-to, especially for companies coming into Ireland.

Despite the growing international focus of the business, CLS remains committed to its Connemara roots.

“I come from the middle of nowhere where small employers mean a lot, creating hope in a rural setting where, at times, there is little hope,” she said. “When I lost my job back then, there weren’t many chances. I really wanted to change that.”

CLS, which now employs 270 people at its Ros Muc headquarters as well as at sites in Galway and Dublin, reported revenue of almost €16 million in 2023, the most recent year for which accounts are filed.

Phenna Group, the UK company of serial entrepreneur Peter Dubens, which focuses on testing, inspections, certification and compliance is a significant investor in the business.

“We are thrilled to realise our vision of scaling Complete Laboratory Solutions into a multinational enterprise, enabling us to offer a broader range of services to both our existing clients and new partners,” Ms O’Toole said, adding that CLS had recently become an IDA Ireland client,

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke said the announcement was great news for CLS, “enabling the company to scale into a multinational enterprise that can offer a complete range of services”.

“CLS is one of the shining stars of the science sector in the west of Ireland,” he said.

IDA Ireland chief executive, Michael Lohan said: “This ambitious programme will benefit not only the staff, CLS, but also the medical technology industry in Ireland.’’

CLS said its strategic expansion aimed to meet the evolving needs of industry, while positioning the company for future growth.

“It will allow us to provide new services to existing clients, who have been very loyal,” she said, pointing to a retention rate of close to 100 per cent. The company says it is committed to developing a sustainable, highly skilled workforce to support “these dynamic and rapidly evolving sectors”.

“We need to stay ahead, we need to be the best in class in labs,” she said.