PwC Ireland’s revenues rise 3% to almost €470m

PwC Ireland reported a 2.8 per cent increase in net revenue last year to €469 million, the latest transparency report for the Big Four accounting and consulting firm has revealed.

In gross terms, it revenue was €569 million, up 9.6 per cent on 2023. However, its “expenses and disbursements on client engagements” rose by 59 per cent to €100 million.

This delivered a net revenue of €469 million. All of the figures exclude VAT and relate to income generated by PwC’s firms in the Republic and Northern Ireland.

It does not include fees earned in Ireland by PwC firms regulated in other markets.

The report shows that audit work accounted for €147 million (up €3 million on a year earlier) of net revenue, with an additional €47 million (up €13 million on 2023) generated from non-audit clients.

This was up 9 per cent on a year earlier for the assurance arm of the firm.

PwC generated €188 million in net revenue from taxation services, up 7.4 per cent on 2023.

However, net revenue from advisory services declined by €16 million to €107 million.

This included €63 million (up from €59 million a year earlier) concerning revenue from permitted non-audit services to entities that are audited by the Republic of Ireland firm of PwC.

This line of work comprises information security, consulting, strategy and performance improvement services, M&A advisory, project finance, insolvency, restructuring, transaction support and integration, valuations, business modelling and human capital services.

PwC is led by managing partner Enda McDonagh and employs more than 3,500 people from offices in Dublin, Belfast, Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Waterford and Wexford. The firm has 148 partners, with its public interest body, which includes four independent non-executive directors, is chaired by Mark Ryan.

The report also includes details on PwC’s move to net-zero carbon emissions.

In 2024, its total carbon emissions were 3,234 tonnes, a 60 per cent reduction from the 2019 baseline set by the firm “despite a modest 2 per cent increase from 2023″.

Its natural gas emissions were up 6.77 per cent from 2023, while electricity emissions were eliminated by switching to renewable energy.

In terms of business travel, emissions have dropped by 46 per cent from 2019 but a 1.31 per cent increase was recorded last year.