Intel looking at ways to ‘monetise’ Irish operation

Intel’s Leixlip staff have been given some cause for hope in the face of global lay-offs at the chip maker, after company vice-president Chandra Shakerin said it is looking at how to “monetise” its Irish operation.

“We have continued to explore progressive ways to monetise ... Intel 16 and we are working with Foundry customers to enable success with Intel 16 ... [which] we are running in Ireland,” he told staff worldwide at an Intel internal networking event held in California.

Mr Shakerin also referenced the company’s global supply chain where it had invested in its footprint “for front end across North America and also in Europe, in Ireland as well as in Israel ... [where] we have built new factory space”.

The Leixlip plant was one of a number of videos of Intel sites around the world Mr Shakerin showed to the audience, where the company is ramping its 4.3 node. “It’s the leading edge node in Europe,” added Mr Shakerin.

At the same event, chief executive Lip Bu-Tan told staff the firm needs to up its game as it faces competition from a slew of competitors. as he spoke on Tuesday at Intel Foundry Direct Connect 2025, a networking event, in California.

While the semiconductor manufacturer has been beset with uncertainty recently with reports that it is due to lay off 20 per cent of its workforce globally as part of cost reduction measures, the CEO focused on areas of improvement: “Our R&D investments are driving new process technology and advanced packaging solutions. We will continue to boost our manufacturing capabilities.”

Mr Bu-Tan also said Intel had a diverse and resilient global supply chain and a robust footprint across the western hemisphere with “the ability to expand at several of these sites based on customer needs”.

Meanwhile the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke met with senior management from the Intel plant in Leixlip at his offices this morning.

According to a department spokesperson, it is likely to be several weeks before detail is available on the impact to Intel’s Irish operation of any cost reduction measures the company may introduce.

“It is positive that the company have stated that they will continue to focus investment on their core business, the manufacturing of semiconductor products which is the primary activity in Ireland,” the spokesperson added.

Intel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.