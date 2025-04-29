An Post €3 million branding campaign is first since 2019

State-owned An Post has launched a “brand reset”, under the banner of “Making Better Happen”, its first branding campaign since 2019, at a cost of more than €3 million.

Launched as part of the company’s new strategy, An Post sees the campaign as a “brand refresh” to focus the public’s eye on the services the company delivers as it shifts towards digital products and sustainability.

“We have a new ‘Green Light’ strategy within the company that sets out our strategic direction until 2028 so we wanted to refresh the brand from where we were five or six years ago, said An Post marketing director Julie Gill.

“Our aim is to make better happen for our citizens and businesses every day,” she said, emphasising the company’s online presence.

In their previous rebranding campaign in 2019, An Post embraced the tagline ‘For Your World’ seeking to highlight their move online as they announced two sub-brands in ecommerce and financial services: An Post Money and An Post Commerce.

“A lot has changed since then,” said Ms Gill, “We are now really established in financial services and we have shifted to being an ecommerce company as well.”

The An Post marketing director said the new branding hopes to reflect how the company has changed and will “show all of the products and services that we offer to customers in a really natural way”.

The Irish postal operator is also aiming to highlight not just the services it provides, but the impact it has by helping individuals and businesses.

“We know our customers better than anyone else in the country,” says Ms Gill, “It’s a brave statement but we do deliver to 2.3 million houses every day.”

“So, we want to bring them innovative products to help them to keep making meaningful connections through the post nationwide, particularly important for us, is being that trading engine for an open economy for Irish businesses.”

The product of five months of work alongside marketing firm Boys and Girls, the brand campaign, across TV and radio, will have three elements. Advertisements highlighting An Post Money will run in April before messaging on the company’s main postal service and An Post Commerce are sent over the airwaves in May.

“What’s unique about us is that we have such a diverse set of customers and we have such a diverse set of products and services that’s trying to bring the campaign all together in one way that kind of speaks to customers,” Ms Gill said.

“It’s not just about what An Post delivers, but where it leads you,” the company says. “Every home, community and business in the nation is brimming with possibilities and at An Post we’re here to help make them a reality.”