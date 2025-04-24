Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Intel workers face yet more uncertainty, amid reports the hobbled chip maker plans to axe as much as a fifth of its global workforce. It’s the latest trouble to hit the firm’s staff after what is now a years long crisis at the company. Jack Horgan-Jones has the story with the Government in the dark on the scale of any cuts here, while Stephen Farrell is on the ground in Leixlip. Mark Hilliard meanwhile looks at a timeline of the company’s recent woes while Cantillon assesses how bad the hit may be for Ireland.

Staying with the tech world, the EU has fined Apple and Meta a combined €700 million, stirring the ire of the two tech giants. Jack Power has the details.

Away from tech, Cantillon isn’t happy with pharma chiefs’ suggestion the EU should allow drug prices to match US levels, while also highlighting the significance of insurers here using in house reinsurance and its impact on their Irish profits.

In Inside Business, Ciaran Hancock sits down with Patrick Guilbaud, the French chef who brought fine dining to Ireland 44 years ago.

A German activist investor in Glanbia has written to the board of Tirlán Co-operative Society, the nutrition group’s largest shareholder, in a bid to enlist support for a campaign for the business to carry out a strategic review after a share price slump. Joe Brennan has the story.

US president Donald Trump has said he doesn’t intend to fire Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, but he has repeatedly criticised him for not cutting interest rates to his liking. What is Trump’s beef with the Fed chief? Eoin Burke-Kennedy unpacks what is going on.

Eoin also reports that the main Irish arm of computer giant Oracle has paid €730 million in cumulative dividends to its US parent over the past 18 months.

In his column, Emmet Ryan looks at how companies can satisfy their demand for graduates with degrees in science, technology, engineering or maths (STEM).

In Innovation, Neil Briscoe looks at a little noticed change in EU rules for carbon fibre usage in cars, and what it means for future designs, while Olive Keogh meets the man behind a Cork online grinds platform aiming to help students get top marks in maths exams.

What is at stake in Meta’s antitrust trial in the US? Quite a lot as it turns out.

Finally, Ciara O’Brien reviews what is not your average dashcam.

