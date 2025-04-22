Elizabeth Sheehan named as country executive of The 30% Club

Elizabeth Sheehan has been appointed country executive of The 30% Club.

The 30% Club has announced the appointment of Elizabeth Sheehan as its new country executive.

The group is a global campaign supported by board chairs and CEOs of medium and large organisations, committed to achieving better gender balance at leadership levels and throughout their organisation.

Established in 2015, it hosts more than 300 organisations representing more than 700,000 employees.

It described Ms Sheehan as “an experienced independent non-executive director, business consultant and leadership coach, with a strong track record of fostering positive workplace cultures and enhancing business performance through gender-balanced leadership”.

READ MORE

“As the new country executive for The 30% Club, Elizabeth’s main focus will remain on ensuring that diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) and sustainability are integral to business strategies.”

Over her 30-year career, Ms Sheehan has held senior positions at Suntory, PepsiCo, Mars, Irish Distillers and C&C in Ireland as well as in Spain, Portugal, Brazil and the Netherlands.

She also currently holds board positions at Bus Éireann and the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland.

She has also played an active role in advancing sustainability within the advertising and marketing industry as co-founder and chair of AdNetZero Ireland, an initiative aimed at reducing emissions across the communications sector.

“I am honoured to be part of The 30% Club’s next chapter, continuing our important work to drive diverse and representative leadership across corporate Ireland and beyond,” said Ms Sheehan.

“Operating within a challenging global context, it is more important than ever to stand up for diversity and play an active role in ensuring all voices are heard.

“Throughout my career, I have seen first-hand the difference that great leaders both male and female, can make in driving success, creativity and collaboration through diversity and inclusion.

“I am a firm believer that this not only delivers stronger business outcomes but also contributes to a better, more equitable future.

“I have long admired the key role that The 30% Club and its supporters have played in progressing gender balance at leadership level in Ireland, and I am very much looking forward to what we can continue to achieve together in the years ahead.”