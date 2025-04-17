Sony Interactive to create 100 jobs in new Dublin office

Sony Interactive Entertainment is to open a Dublin office, creating 100 jobs.

Its new digital innovation centre, which is to open in June, will expand its research and development capabilities.

The PlayStation developer’s Dublin-based team will focus on digital operations, customer and employee servicing, as well as external operations through technology, digital tools and data.

Recruitment has already begun with applications currently being accepted for the new roles.

“Establishing a presence in Dublin allows Sony Interactive Entertainment access to top-tier talent in digital innovation and technologies, in a region I know full well is ready to support our innovative approach to interactive entertainment,” said Paul Walsh, senior vice-president and head of digital technology, engineering, IT, and operations.

“We’re excited to contribute to Dublin’s vibrant economy and looking forward to bringing on-board bright minds at all career levels. Through IDA Ireland, we’re seeing first-hand how the Irish business community is nurtured at all levels, creating an environment that we’ll be proud to play our part in supporting.”

Software engineers, technical program managers and data scientists and analysts are currently being recruited. The roles also include more senior manager positions.

The news was welcomed by Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke who said: “This significant investment by Sony Interactive Entertainment highlights Ireland’s commitment to advancing our vibrant tech ecosystem and providing opportunities for top tier talent.”

The expansion is being supported by the Government through IDA Ireland. Chief executive Michael Lohan said Sony Interactive’s decision to open the office in Dublin underscores Ireland’s reputation as a hub for innovation and technology. “This investment is also testament to the quality of our workforce and the vibrant tech ecosystem we have in Ireland,” he said.