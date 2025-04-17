Shortlist for 2025 EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards revealed

At the announcement of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 finalists (from left): Eimear McCrann, programme director; Gareth Sheridan of Nutriband; Laura Dowling of fabÜ; and Roger Wallace, EY partner lead for the awards. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

The finalists in the 2025 edition of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year (EoY) awards have been announced, with 27 Irish entrepreneurs representing 24 companies making the cut.

Combined, the finalists generate revenues of €1 billion each year, EY said, and employ more than 4,000 people. The shortlist includes: Larry Bass of ShinAwiL; Edward McCloskey of WaterWipes; and the founder of VitHit drinks, Gary Lavin.

Pharmacist and social media star Laura Dowling of fabÜ was one of eight finalists in the Emerging category alongside the chief executive of popular Dublin bakery Bread41, Eoin Cluskey, and Áine Kennedy of viral beauty brand, The Smooth Company.

The finalists will compete within their three categories – emerging, established and international – with one overall winner also to be announced as the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 at a gala awards ceremony in November.

The overall winner will represent Ireland at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards in Monaco next year. A separate award for the finalist making the largest contribution towards environmental sustainability through their business will also be awarded.

Roger Wallace, EY partner lead for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ireland, said the bar has been raised higher every year, with the judging panel having a “seriously difficult job selecting our 24 incredible finalists”.

“From well-known and loved consumer brands to pioneering life science and technology businesses, and so much more in between, our finalists lead outstanding businesses creating opportunities and employment across Ireland. The creation of world-class businesses from Ireland has never been more important and our 24 finalists are leading the way,” said Mr Wallace

The finalists will attend a weeklong chief executive retreat in Tokyo and Kyoto in Japan as part of a strategic growth programme.

On this retreat, the finalists will join a group of more than 100 previous finalists and winners of the programme, where they will meet a range of entrepreneurs, businesspeople and academics.

The finalists in the Emerging category, noted as ones to watch, are: Alan Doyle of Aerlytix; Eoin Cluskey of Bread41; Eddie Dillon of CreditLogic; Laura Dowling of fabÜ; Caitríona Ryan & Nicola Ralph of Institute of Dermatologists; Liam Dunne of Klearcom; Aidan & Hilary O’Shea of Otonomee; and Áine Kennedy of The Smooth Company.

In the Established category, the finalists are: Karl Fitzpatrick of Chevron College; Derek Foley Butler of Grid Finance; James Kelly of LMH Engineering Group; William McColgan of McColgans Quality Foods; Gareth Sheridan of Nutriband Inc; Terry Hughes of Pivotal; Larry Bass of Shinawil; and Gary Lavin of VitHit Drinks.

The International category finalists are: Donnchadh Campbell of Europlan; Conor Buckley of Granite Digital; Seamus Fahey of ICS Medical Devices; Brendan Noud and Desmond Anderson of LearnUpon; Brian McGrath of MSL Engineering Limited; Martin Tierney of Seating Matters; David Corcoran of Soltec Ireland Ltd; and Edward McCloskey of WaterWipes.