PTSB customers unable to access online banking services due to ‘technical issue’

Customers of PTSB are reporting technical problems with the bank’s website and app preventing them from accessing their accounts.

PTSB said the bank has been “intermittently” impacted by a “technical issue” which is affecting access to its application and website, in a statement on X.

“We are currently experiencing a technical issue which is intermittently impacting access to our mobile app and website for some of our customers.

“We are working on resolving this as quickly as possible and apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused,” the bank said.

Customers have taken to social media in recent hours noting their inability to access accounts.

PTSB users have said they are encountering error messages while attempting to log into their accounts on the mobile application, with The PTSB website currently down.

PTSB has been contacted for comment.