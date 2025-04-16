Spotify down for thousands of users globally, Downdetector shows

Music streaming platform Spotify’s services were down for thousands of users worldwide on Wednesday. Photograph: Michael Santiago/Getty Images

Music streaming platform Spotify’s services were down for thousands of users worldwide on Wednesday, according to Downdetector.com.

There were more than 32,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Spotify as of 3:30pm, the outage tracking website showed.

“We are aware of the outage and working to resolve it as soon as possible. The reports of this being a security hack are false,” Spotify said in a post on social media platform X.

Spotify, which has more than 675 million users worldwide, told the BBC “the issue with search has been addressed” and it was rolling out an update to its users.

After trying to search for music, Spotify appears to time out, displaying the message “something went wrong” with a refresh button.

The outage began around 1:45pm, peaking at nearly 49,000 reports about an hour later, according to Downdetector, which tracks such service disruptions by collating status reports from various sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Users on social media said they could still play downloaded music but could not search or view artists on the app or stream music.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the reason for the outage. - Reuters / Guardian service

