Irish regulator to investigate X over AI model training

Ireland’s data regulator has begun an investigation into Elon Musk’s X, formerly Twitter, over how the company handled users’ posts to train its Grok artificial intelligence (AI) system.

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) commenced “an inquiry into the processing of personal data comprised in publicly-accessible posts posted on the ‘X’ social media platform by EU/EEA users, for the purposes of training generative artificial intelligence models, in particular the Grok Large Language Models (LLMs)”, it said in a statement.

“The inquiry will examine compliance with a range of key provisions of the GDPR, including with regard to the lawfulness and transparency of the processing.”

The DPC is the main European regulator for X, along with a host of other big tech firms that have their EU headquarters in Ireland. It notified X of the investigation last week, it said.

The investigation will consider “a range of issues concerning the use of a subset of this data which was controlled” by X, including personal data from public posts by European users on X. It is seeking to determine whether that data “was lawfully processed in order to train the Grok” large language models that are key to the surge in AI in recent months.

Billionaire Elon Musk bought the then Twitter in 2022 and later renamed the platform X. Grok is X’s AI competitor to the likes of Chat GPT.