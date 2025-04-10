Tesco to pilot rapid delivery service at three Dublin stores

Tesco Ireland is to begin offering a rapid delivery service from three Dublin stores that it says will deliver groceries to customers within 45 minutes.

The service, Whoosh, is being piloted in Tesco Express stores in Donnybrook, Spencer Dock and Newmarket Yards, delivering to customers within a 4.5km radius.

It is aimed at smaller, convenience deliveries, with more than 3,000 products available including everyday essentials such as butter, milk, and eggs, fresh fruit and vegetables, evening meals, a selection of products from Tesco’s Finest range, and alcohol.

Orders can be placed through the Tesco app or via the Tesco website, and delivered via Deliveroo.

The service has a €3.99 delivery charge, with no minimum spend in effect. However, a €2 charge is imposed for baskets of less than €15.

“We are always looking for new ways to make shopping more convenient for our customers. From our research there is a strong demand for fast, almost immediate, grocery delivery, and we are delighted to now offer this service to our Dublin city customers,” said Sean Nolan, Tesco director of online.

“We know that our customers’ lives are increasingly busy, and this service provides a reliable solution for last-minute essentials or mealtime inspiration without the need to leave home.”

Although the service is initially being limited to the three stores, there are plans to expand it to more areas of Dublin in coming months.

This follows the development of the Whoosh delivery service in the UK, where it was initially launched in May 2021. It is now available in more than 1,000 Tesco Express stores there.

Rival Dunnes Stores also offers rapid delivery of groceries, with orders taken from seven days in advance to one hour. The rapid delivery service was added to its online grocery shopping following the acquisition of Buyme.ie in 2023.