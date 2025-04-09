LDA’s Kinsealy residential project faces local opposition

The large-scale residential development would see the construction of 153 two-storey houses and 40 duplex units arranged in three-storey blocks. Photograph: Getty Images

Plans by the Land Development Agency (LDA) to construct 193 residential units on a site of the former Teagasc research centre on Malahide Road, Kinsealy, Dublin 17, are facing local opposition.

In February, the LDA lodged plans with Fingal Co Council for the large-scale residential development (LRD) after Teagasc agreed to transfer the lands to the LDA for the development of affordable housing in accordance with the LDA’s statutory mandate to accelerate the delivery of such housing throughout Ireland.

The scheme envisages the construction of 193 residential dwellings comprising 153 two-storey houses and 40 duplex units arranged in three-storey blocks on a site located to the south of Kinsealy village centre and four kilometres south-east of Swords.

The scheme also provides for 229 car parking spaces, 345 bicycle spaces and four acres of dedicated public open space. In addition, 5.4 acres of greenbelt zoned lands are included to the south and southeast of the residential development area to accommodate a playing pitch.

The LDA is proposing to sell the 40 duplex units in the development to Fingal Co Council for social housing.

A planning report lodged with the application states that the transfer of the lands from Teagasc to the LDA is well advanced.

On behalf of the Kinsealy and Chapel Road Community Organisation, Sean Crawford told the council that “building more houses is not just the answer – it’s about creating sustainable communities that can truly thrive”.

He said building the scheme without a comprehensive vision would “ultimately increase strain on current residents and diminish quality of life throughout the growing communities of Fingal”.

Mr Crawford said the proposed three-storey duplexes fundamentally violated the area’s rural character and objectives of the Fingal Development Plan, which explicitly safeguard rural aesthetics and require appropriate density and scale.

In his objection, David Bent from Gandon Lane, Kinsealy, said: “While I appreciate the need for new housing and development in our area, I have serious concerns regarding the lack of supporting infrastructure, which would significantly impact the safety and wellbeing of current and future residents.”

On increased traffic concerns, Aidan and Jane Melia told the council that the scale of the development would “undoubtedly exacerbate traffic congestion in the area”.

“Kinsealy is already facing significant challenges with high traffic volumes, especially during peak hours,” they said.