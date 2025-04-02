Donald Trump has dubbed Wednesday as “Liberation Day” for the US economy, when he will announce a range of tariffs on imports from other countries. Illustration: Paul Scott

US president Donald Trump is set to go ahead with his plan to impose sweeping tariffs on Wednesday, setting the scene for a trade war which may have a huge impact on the Irish economy. Keith Duggan has the latest from Washington while Jack Power has details of a possible EU response. Cliff Taylor meanwhile outlines just what is at stake in the new trade war.

Closer to home, Irish dairy producers have strongly urged the EU to exclude US dairy goods from any tit-for-tat tariff measures amid escalating tensions between the bloc and its largest trading partner. Ian Curran has the story.

Ireland is facing an office block supply “shock” over the next 12-18 months due to construction stalling as result of the recent sharp downturn in commercial property, according to Gresham House Ireland, a specialist investment management firm. Joe Brennan reports.

Joe also reports that Bank of America’s European banking unit in Dublin reported a 4.2 per cent dip in pretax profit last year to $1.76 billion (€1.63 million) as it took an impairment charge against its loan book and staff costs rose.

The Dublin Airport passenger cap has reared its head again this week after Micheal Martin said the Government would do what it takes the raise the limit. In his column, John McManus outlines why, once again, the Government is dealing with the urgent matter rather than what is needed.

What’s the best way to pay for home renovations? In Money Matter, Joanne hunt goes through the favoured options.

As the deadline nears for people to take advantage of a UK scheme allowing people to buy back up to 18 years of national insurance to secure or boost their UK state pension, Dominic Coyle answers a reader question on how to do so even if you don’t have your national insurance number.

Dublin Airport operator DAA has said that allowing it to demolish an unused traffic ramp at Terminal 1 would “unlock a critical development opportunity at the core of the Dublin Airport campus”, according to the operator’s chief commercial and development Officer, Vincent Harrison. Gordon Deegan reports.

A Chinese investor has bought lands at Magheramore Beach in Co Wicklow from Paddy McKillen jr. Ronald Quinlan reports.

Also in commercial property, Ronald reports that the Cosgrave family has secured about €4.7 million from the sale of a residential investment in the heart of Dublin 2.

Meanwhile the former Sisk HQ on the Naas Road is up for sale, with an asking price of more than €5 million.

