Three refunds customers ‘incorrectly charged’ during technical issue

Three Ireland has issued refunds to customers who were “incorrectly charged for calls, SMS, and data” due to a technical issue in March.

Three Ireland has issued refunds to customers who were “incorrectly charged for calls, SMS, and data” due to a technical issue in March.

A portion of Three Ireland’s prepay customers were left unable to use calling, SMS and data services on March 16th following a technical issue which led to customers’ credit balances showing “€0”, regardless of their credit status.

Following the disruption to service, the telecommunications company assured customers there would be no “loss of credit” as a result of the issue in a statement on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Three spokespeople said that balances would be restored following the technical issues and apologised to customers for the disruption.

READ MORE

“Due to a technical issue on Sunday, March 16, you were incorrectly charged for calls, SMS, and data,” read a statement sent to affected Three prepay customers on Tuesday.

Three assured customers that the technical issue had been fixed and that the company had credited customers’ accounts following the incorrect charges.

Three committed to adjusting the allowances of customers who added credit to their accounts during the disruptions to service; “If you topped up that day, we will adjust your allowances based on their original expiration date,” the company said.

The mobile network reminded customers who topped up their accounts during the service interruption on Sunday, March 16th, that they can pause recurring top-ups for the next period.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused,” the company said in their communication to customers on Tuesday.

Three Ireland has been contacted for comment but did not clarify the number of customers affected by the disruption.