Primark chief Paul Marchant resigns after investigation into inappropriate behaviour

Primark CEO Paul Marchant pictured at Penneys' flagship store on Mary Street in Dublin. The boss of Primark has resigned after an allegation over his behaviour towards a woman. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The chief executive of fashion chain Primark has resigned with immediate effect following an investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviour towards a woman. The company trades as Penneys in Ireland.

Parent company Associated British Foods said Paul Marchant, who has led the fashion retailer for 16 years, had “co-operated with the investigation, acknowledged his error of judgment and accepted that his actions had fallen below the standards expected” by the FTSE 100 company.

Marchant’s departure follows an investigation, initiated by ABF and carried out by external lawyers, into an allegation made by an individual about his behaviour towards her in a social environment.

He will be replaced by Eoin Tonge, ABF’s finance chief, who will act as Primark chief executive on an interim basis. Shares fell 4 per cent in morning trading in London.

ABF’s chief executive George Weston said he was “immensely disappointed”, adding: “Acting responsibly is the only way to build and manage a business over the long term. Colleagues and others must be treated with respect and dignity. Our culture has to be, and is, bigger than any one individual.”

The company added that it sought to provide “a safe, respectful, and inclusive work environment where all employees and third parties are treated with dignity and respect”. ABF said it would continue to offer support to the individual who brought this behaviour to its attention.

Marchant, who is widely recognised for being a skilled retailer by peers in the industry, having led Primark successfully for many years, apologised to the individual concerned, the ABF board and Primark employees, among others, the company said.

Marchant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Marchant joined Primark as chief operating officer in 2009 and became chief executive the same year, taking the reins from Primark founder Arthur Ryan. He previously worked for retailers including Debenhams, Topshop, River Island and New Look.

He spearheaded the clothing retailer’s European and US expansion and more than doubled the number of stores during his tenure.

Primark is the jewel in the crown of the ABF conglomerate, which owns other brands such as Ovaltine, Ryvita and Twinings, and spans agriculture, ingredients, sugar and grocery.

Primark’s revenues last year accounted for almost half of the group’s £20bn in revenue. - Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2025