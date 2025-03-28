AIB warns businesses after ‘sharp increase’ in phone call fraud

Fraudsters often ask people to download software to a device or to visit a “secure” website.

AIB has seen a “sharp increase” in reports of phone call or vishing fraud, with overall vishing increasing by 79 per cent in January and February compared to the same two months last year.

The bank has urged its customers to “remain vigilant” against the threats of financial loss associated with phone call fraud. It added that the fraud attempts have targeted both personal and business customers.

“Fraudsters are using phone calls more often to target unsuspecting customers,” AIB said. “These calls claim to represent reputable companies and financial institutions.”

Common tricks used on these calls include offering a refund; claiming to stop a payment that is fraudulent; and advising they are going to fix an issue with broadband.

Fraudsters often ask people to download software to a device or to visit a “secure” website. By following the caller’s instructions, people give them leave to take control of devices and, when codes are provided, allow them to access accounts and take money.

“Businesses need to be aware of the threats associated with phone call fraud and ensure all staff who manage their accounts are aware of the risks of giving away information or downloading software,” the bank said.

AIB head of financial crime Mary McHale said: “Fraudsters will use any means to steal your money. They will pose as legitimate companies or bank staff to trick you into downloading software and providing personal and financial information.

“They may even mimic a company’s genuine phone number. We urge people not to let their guard down and remain vigilant. Take a moment and ask yourself, could this be a scam? End the call immediately and verify its legitimacy on a known and trusted phone number.”

Where customers have been scammed, Ms McHale said the bank will deal “sympathetically” with them on a case-by-case basis.

“We have a strong record in protecting our customers from fraud and we are continuously investing to enhance our fraud monitoring systems in response to new and existing fraud trends, and to educate our customers via online messaging, emails, and targeted social media alerts,” she said.

“Our fraud helpline is open 24/7, seven days a week to support our customers when they need us.”