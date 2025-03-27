RTÉ’s voluntary redundancy scheme approved by the Government

A voluntary redundancy scheme that could see up to 400 staff leave broadcaster RTÉ has been approved by the Government.

Ministerial delays in approving the scheme were described last year as “incredibly frustrating” by RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst, who also said they had added several million euro to the broadcaster’s operating costs.

The delays occurred after the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform made a number of requests for further information about the scheme from the broadcaster. Discussions were further stalled with the calling of the general election.

A target of 40 departures last year was first announced in November 2023 as part of Mr Bakhurst’s vision for a “more streamlined” RTÉ that will see 400 people in total exiting the organisation by the end of 2028.

READ MORE

In an email to staff on Thursday evening, Mr Bakhurst said he was “pleased to confirm” the Department of Public Expenditure had approved the scheme.

“This approval of the voluntary exit programme represents an important milestone in the implementation of RTÉ’s five-year strategy,” he said.

“We will share full details and the terms of the voluntary exit programme with you in the coming days once all of the necessary materials have been finalised and the processes are in place.

“I can confirm that the approved voluntary exit programme relates to 2025 so that those whose applications are accepted within the terms of the scheme will leave the organisation this year.”

Mr Bakhurst said members of the RTÉ leadership team are not eligible to apply for the scheme. “We will launch the voluntary exit programme in full as soon as we are in a position to do so,” he added.

In July, RTÉ agreed a multiannual deal with the Government that will guarantee it public funding of €725 million over the next three years.

It is understood the pay-out terms as outlined by RTÉ are similar to those in place for its 2017 and 2021 exit schemes, which were both oversubscribed.

The 2021 scheme saw employees with at least 10 years’ service offered a total of six weeks of pay per year of service.

Employees with between five and 10 years’ service were offered five weeks pay per year of service, while staff with between two and five years’ service were offered four weeks pay per year of service.

This is inclusive of the statutory entitlement to two weeks pay per year, with the exit packages capped at two years’ salary in all cases.