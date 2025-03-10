Ireland’s first dedicated esports complex opens in Cork

Taoiseach Micheál Martin with Kayls Cole, Formula 1000 racing driver, and Daire McCormack, professional esports driver, on Logitech Pro Racing SIMs at the official opening of Ireland's first dedicated esports complex.

Ireland’s first dedicated esports complex, the National Esports Centre, has been opened in Co Cork.

The centre represents a €1 million investment in gaming infrastructure and the creation of 10 new jobs, with further positions available in gaming, media and digital technology expected as the centre continues to expand.

The gaming sector in Ireland is growing at 7-9 per year. It also continues to experience growth globally, with video game revenue – including esports – reaching $227.6 billion (€210.1 billion) in 2023, which was a 4.6 per cent increase from the previous year.

This trajectory places revenue on track to exceed $300 billion by 2028, solidifying gaming as one of the fastest-growing sectors in the entertainment and media industry, according to a recent PWC report.

READ MORE

“The National Esports Centre is a first for Ireland and marks a major milestone for the gaming sector in this country,” said Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

“This innovative hub will offer unparalleled facilities in gaming, media and digital technology, and I’m delighted it will place Cork on the global stage of gaming.”

The National Esports Centre will be a hub for professional esports athletes, aspiring gamers, developers, gaming researchers, students and innovators. It will also serve as a training ground for Irish esports teams preparing for major global competitions.

Irish and international delegations will train at the centre for events such as the European Esports Championships in July, the World Esports Championships, the Global Esports Games, and the inaugural Olympic Esports Games in 2027.

Void Interactive, the developers behind the popular game title Ready or Not, has partnered with the centre.

“As an Irish-based gaming studio, we are thrilled to partner with the National Esports Centre to focus on their endeavour in building and developing a world-class hub for professional gamers,” said chief executive Philip Nathan.

“We are focused on building a lasting partnership that further strengthens the gaming footprint in Ireland, providing a haven for groundbreaking ideas to flourish.”