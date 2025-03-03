Euro zone inflation falls to 2.4%

Euro zone inflation has fallen for the first time in four months to 2.4 per cent.
The figure was slightly worse than economists’ expectations of a fall to 2.3 per cent, according to a Reuters poll.
But the February inflation number, which is down from 2.5 per cent in the year to January, will underpin European Central Bank (ECB) rate-setters’ hopes that the recent uptick in price pressures is proving temporary.
The ECB is set to meet later this week, with rate-setters expected to cut the benchmark deposit rate by a quarter point to 2.5 per cent.
The central bank targets inflation of 2 per cent.
More to follow.
