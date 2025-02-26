CRH sees 2025 earnings rising to as much as $7.7bn

CRH chief executive Jim Mintern said the group's strong balance sheet allowed it to invest $5 billion in acquisitions while also returning $3 billion of cash to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

CRH, the Irish building materials and services giant, forecast on Wednesday that its earnings will rise as much as 11.6 per cent to $7.7 billion (€7.35 billion) after its result for last year met market expectations.

The group’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 15 per cent to $6.9 billion, it said in a statement after trading on the New York Stock Exchange, where it has its main stock listing, closed.

It sees Ebitda rising to between $7.3 billion and $7.7 billon this year. The current consensus call among analysts is for a figure of $7.56 billion.

CRH’s ebitda margin widened by 1.8 percentage points to 20 per cent, marking an 11th straight year or expansion.

READ MORE

During 2024, CRH spent $5 billion on deals.

“2024 was a strong year for CRH, driven by our customer-connected solutions strategy and leading positions of scale in attractive, higher-growth markets,” said chief executive Jim Mintern, who succeeded Albert Manifold at the start of the year.

Publican Noel Anderson on Grand Slam Bars, taking on Guinness and the rising price of a pint Listen | 42:46

“The strength of our balance sheet enabled us to invest $5 billion in 40 value-accretive acquisitions while also returning $3 billion of cash to shareholders through dividends and share buy-backs. The outlook for our business remains positive, underpinned by favourable demand and positive pricing momentum, leaving us well positioned for another year of growth and value creation ahead.”

Group revenues rose by 2 per cent to $35.6 billion.

CRH said it expects positive underlying demand across its key end-use markets in 2025, underpinned by significant public investment in critical infrastructure, combined with increased re-industrialisation activity in key non-residential segments.

Its North American businesses, by far the biggest part of the group, expects continued positive momentum in infrastructure activity, supported by robust state and federal funding, it said.

“Although the residential sector continues to be supported by strong long-term demand fundamentals, the new-build segment is expected to remain subdued while repair and remodel activity remains resilient,” it said.

CRH sees its so-called international operations, which includes its European business, to have infrastructure activity underpinned by government and EU funding.

“Non-residential construction continues to be aided by onshoring of supply chains and industrial manufacturing activity,” it said. “Residential markets are expected to stabilise with structural demand fundamentals supporting a gradual recovery.”

It added: “Assuming normal seasonal weather patterns and absent any major dislocations in the political or macroeconomic environment, CRH’s leading positions of scale in attractive higher-growth markets, together with our strong and flexible balance sheet, are expected to underpin another year of growth and value creation in 2025.”