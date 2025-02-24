Former Fianna Fáil TD Lisa Chambers joins Declan Kelly’s Consello

Lisa Chambers was a TD for the Mayo constituency between 2016 and 2020 before leading Fianna Fáil in the Seanad. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Consello, the communications and advisory firm founded by Tipperary-born businessman Declan Kelly, has appointed former Fianna Fáil TD Lisa Chambers as its director of public affairs.

Ms Chambers, who represented the Mayo constituency between 2016 and 2020 before becoming her party’s leader in the Seanad, will “build out” the public affairs unit within Consello, the firm said in a statement on Monday, helping it to “meet its growing portfolio of clients seeking Irish and European government and stakeholder advisory services”.

The one-time TD, a barrister who also served for a time as Fianna Fáil’s spokesperson on defence, Brexit and European affairs, was one of her party’s two candidates in Mayo in last year’s general election but failed to win a seat.

Ms Chambers joins the company, which was officially launched in the Republic last year, almost three years after former Teneo boss Mr Kelly established the business in the US with former NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

The New York-headquartered firm has offices in Dublin, Clare, and Belfast. It employs about 30 people across its six business units on the island of Ireland.

Ms Chambers said her decade or so in national politics has given her “invaluable experience” as she embarks upon “a new chapter in my life”.

She said: “Joining Consello was an easy decision for me.

“What Declan Kelly has built globally with Consello, and in such a short space of time, is remarkable. Declan has now brought that global standard to Ireland by assembling a team of business leaders with an incredible track record of success themselves. I am excited to be part of such an experienced team.”

Katie Doran, chief executive of Consello in Ireland, said: “As we grow the Consello business in Ireland, we are continuing to build out a team of experts in their field that can enable our clients to navigate challenges and maximise opportunities as they arise.

“Lisa is a superb addition to the team, further enhancing our communications and public affairs offering through her unique insights and experience in Irish government and European affairs.”

Consello, which Mr Kelly established just months after he was forced to quit Teneo following allegations of inappropriate behaviour in 2021, has attracted a coterie of the State’s best known business people and athletes to its advisory stable.

Among others, the firm employs La Rochelle coach Ronan O’Gara, former Irish champion golfer and Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley and two-time All-Ireland winning Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy in senior roles.