Business

House price inflation almost doubles in 2024, says CSO

Median residential property price at the end of 2024 was €355,000

House prices in Dublin increased by 8.3 per cent and by 9 per cent elsewhere in the State last year, the CSO said.
House prices in Dublin increased by 8.3 per cent and by 9 per cent elsewhere in the State last year, the CSO said.
Ian Curran
Wed Feb 19 2025 - 11:16

Irish homes increased in price last year at almost double the rate of 2023, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said on Wednesday.

Residential property prices jumped by 8.7 per cent in the 12 months to the end of December last, up from a rate of 4.4 per cent in 2023, according to the agency’s latest residential property price index.

House prices in Dublin increased by 8.3 per cent while prices climbed 9 per cent over the year.

The median price of a residential property in the Republic was €355,000, up from €327,500 in 2023.

READ MORE

More to follow...

Ian Curran

Ian Curran

Ian Curran is a Business reporter with The Irish Times

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning