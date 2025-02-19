House price inflation almost doubles in 2024, says CSO

House prices in Dublin increased by 8.3 per cent and by 9 per cent elsewhere in the State last year, the CSO said.

Irish homes increased in price last year at almost double the rate of 2023, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said on Wednesday.

Residential property prices jumped by 8.7 per cent in the 12 months to the end of December last, up from a rate of 4.4 per cent in 2023, according to the agency’s latest residential property price index.

House prices in Dublin increased by 8.3 per cent while prices climbed 9 per cent over the year.

The median price of a residential property in the Republic was €355,000, up from €327,500 in 2023.

More to follow...