Kenmare on track to meet shipments target despite plunge in production at African mine

Kenmare reported a 34 per cent decline in production at its titanium minerals mine in Mozambique (pictured) in the first six months of 2026 and plunging revenues amid “challenging market conditions”. Photograph: Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources has said it expects to meet its shipment targets this year despite 34 per cent decline in production at its titanium minerals mine in Mozambique in the first six months of 2026 and plunging revenues amid “challenging market conditions”.

The mining company, which laid off 15 per cent of its mining staff and suspended its dividend earlier this year, reported an adjusted after-tax loss of $34.1 million in its half-year report on Wednesday morning. Kenmare reported a small adjusted proft after tax of $6.1 for the same period last year.

In a statement, managing director Tom Hickey said that “weak market conditions” for Kenmare’s products combined with the slower than expected commissioning of upgrades to one its plants weighed on Kenmare’s performance in the first half of the year.

“However, with a strengthening zircon market and the capital expenditure for the [plant] upgrade project now substantially complete, the outlook is slightly improved,” he said.

Kenmare remains on track to ship 1.1 million tonnes of materials this year, in line with its previous guidance, he said.

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