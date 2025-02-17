Developer Joe O’Reilly gets permission for 316 apartments near Heuston Station in Dublin

The former Hickeys Fabrics site on Parkgate Street in Dublin 8, where developer Joe O'Reilly is planning a major residential complex. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Developer Joe O’Reilly has secured planning permission for a €124 million, 316-unit apartment scheme in two blocks with one rising to 13 storeys at Parkgate Street in Dublin 8.

In the Large Scale Residential Development (LRD) scheme close to Heuston Station, Mr O’Reilly’s Ruirside Developments is planning to construct two apartment blocks with one rising to eight storeys and a second to 13 storeys.

Dublin City Council has granted permission after concluding that the scheme is located at an appropriately zoned and serviced inner urban brownfield redevelopment site, within proximity of good quality public transport and forms part of a cluster of higher density taller buildings.

The 24-page planner’s report concluded that “the proposed development would not impact unduly on existing residential amenities and would contribute to the built character of the area and would not detract from the visual amenity of the streetscape within Heuston/Parkgate area”.

Ruirside has secured permission for a 30-storey apartment block and a separate eight-storey scheme as part of the same overall cluster.

As part of the new plan, Ruirside Developments Ltd has put a price tag of €12.16 million on the sale of 31 apartments to the council for social housing under Part V of the Planning and Development Act.

This works out at an average cost per apartment of €392,342 and the developer can enter talks with the council on a final price if no appeal is lodged with An Bord Pleanála against the grant of permission.

The application site was last occupied by Hickey’s Wholesale Fabrics warehouse and head office, dating back to the 1970s.

As part of the 24 conditions attached to the permission, Ruirside must pay €2.27 million in planning contributions to the council for public infrastructure.

In a submission, the Montpelier Hill Residents’ Association

told the council that the proposed heights of the blocks “is excessive and unprecedented locally for apartment blocks” and said the plan was an overdevelopment in a street adjacent to an Architectural Conservation Area (ACA).

In a submission, the National Transport Authority (NTA) said it supported the proposed development as it represented the consolidation of residential development into a central location served directly by a mainline and commuter rail station, Luas and a range of bus services.