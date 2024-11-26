Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

The Republic’s main approved housing bodies (AHB) are weighing a fresh bid to have their borrowings removed from the State’s balance sheet, as they seek to ease constraints on future financing and growth. Joe Brennan has the story.

Central Bank of Ireland governor Gabriel Makhlouf has said he is "increasingly confident" that the European Central Bank (ECB) will hit its 2 per cent inflation target next year. However, he warned that Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the story.

PrepayPower’s parent company, Yuno, posted a 23 per cent increase in sales last year as it passed on wholesale energy price increases to households and entered the pay-as-you-go market with a new brand, Yuno Energy. Joe has the details.

As the election nears, Laura Slattery assesses what the various parties have in mind for the media sector and takes a look at what their manifestos have to say on the subject. Not all of it is encouraging.

In Your Money, Dominic Coyle takes questions focused on inheritance, and looks at what happens when a will does not have a residuary clause, as well as how inheritance tax hits people without children.

Are you overpaying for your phone? Many of us are, but there are ways to save hundreds of euro. Conor Pope shows what you need to do.

Ex-rugby international Brendan Mullin has been sentenced to three years for stealing over €500,000 from Bank of Ireland. At the time of the theft Mullin, who has 55 caps for Ireland, was the managing director of Bank of Ireland Private Bank. Conor Gallagher and Isabel Hayes report.

Operating profit at supermarket group Aldi’s Irish business dropped 3.3 per cent last year amid the cost of living crisis, the group’s latest set of accounts show. Colin Gleeson reports.

Revenue at Irish tech company Wayfler rose and losses narrowed in 2023 as the firm continued to keep a tight grip on costs a year after cutting two-fifths of its workforce. The company said turnover for 2023 was more than €62.5 million, according to accounts just filed with the Company’s Registration Office. That was up from €36.3 million a year earlier. Ciara O’Brien has read the accounts.

Irish health technology company Clanwilliam Group saw pretax profit fall as a rise in financing costs increased its expenses. As Ciara reports, revenue rose and operating profit was higher in the 12 months to the end of December 2023, as the company continued to grow its business. Revenue reached €96 million for the year, up €6 million from the previous 12-month period, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose €2 million to €33 million. Operating profit was €27 million, up from €24 million in 2022.

The company behind the main Mercedes-Benz distributor in Ireland paid out a €1.76 million dividend last year, amid rising revenue even as profits fell. MHL Holdings, controlled by the O’Flaherty family, paid out its first dividend in two years as revenues jumped to €415.2 million during 2023, according to accounts just filed with the Company Registration Office. That compared to €364.7 million a year earlier. The company did not disclose an analysis of its turnover.

Long-time VHI chief executive John O’Dwyer has died at the age of 66.

Cantillon assesses where the pressure is likely to come from on Ireland’s pharmaceutical industry, and it may not be the US. The column also addresses what consumer sentiment may mean for the upcoming election.

Cantillon assesses where the pressure is likely to come from on Ireland's pharmaceutical industry, and it may not be the US. The column also addresses what consumer sentiment may mean for the upcoming election.