Former VHI boss O’Dwyer has died

John O’Dwyer, who led VHI for nine years during more than three decades in the health insurance industry, has died.

Mr O’Dwyer, 66, died peacefully at the Beacon Hospital after an illness, according to a notice published on RIP.ie.

He had previously announced he was undergoing treatment for oesophageal cancer.

Mr O’Dwyer was chief executive of VHI between 2012 and 2021, the culmination of a 30 year career in the health insurance sector. Having started at VHI at the age of 17, he rose up the ranks, taking senior positions at Bupa and Friends First before returning to VHI in the top role.

“John’s dedication and ability to bring people together changed the course for VHI,” current VHI chief Brian Walsh said in a statement. “His vision, customer focus and business acumen supported membership growth, strong financial performance, and new opportunities as we set our ambition to become an integrated health company, funding and providing healthcare,” it added.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to John’s wife Caroline, family and many friends,” he added.

Mr O’Dwyer will repose at his family home on Tuesday evening and on Wednesday afternoon. Funeral mass will take place on Thursday in St, Joseph’s Church, Terenure followed by burial in Mount Venus Cemetery, Rathfarnham.