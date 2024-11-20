Home rebuilding costs jump again and Aer Lingus makes peace with its pilots

Homeowners have been urged to check that they are adequately insured after new industry figures which show that rebuilding costs have risen by 54 per cent over the past five years. Photograph: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Homeowners have been urged to check that they are adequately insured after new industry figures which show that rebuilding costs have risen by 54 per cent over the past five years. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports on the new Society Of Chartered Surveyors House Rebuild Guide which says that labour costs and skills shortage helped push the average price of rebuilding a home up by 6 per cent over the past year.

Pilots docked pay during an acrimonious work to rule during the summer are to be reimbursed and their records scrubbed of a damaging “failure to join” sanction as both sides work to improve relations in the wake of the dispute that saw more than 90,000 passengers left with no flights after a two-year dispute escalated. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Israel’s leased embassy building in Dublin and a nearby property that served as the base for Germany’s mission during the second World War are among dozens of properties that could be sold after receivers were appointed last week to some assets in an Irish real-estate fund managed by property investor Mel Sutcliffe’s Quanta Capital. Joe Brennan has the details.

Cost of living challenges for customers and suppliers were not enough to stop Supervalu and Centra franchise owner, Musgrave, from breaking through the €5 billion barrier for the first time to report record sales, writes Barry O’Halloran. Profits before tax were 10 per cent higher for the group.

Paddy Cosgrave is basking his return to the Lisbon Web Summit which was attended by over 70,000 people. The events group says results for last year just filed with Companies Office show a 14 per cent rise in turnover but a €5.6 million loss before tax after the group beefed up its staffing as it continues to expand.

Workplace benefit packages have got a lot more interesting as companies fight to recruit and retain talent in a tight labour market, writes Joanne Hunt in Money Matters. But which office perks are worth the most and how can you make sure you are getting everything available?

John McManus looks at the plans for the Apple Billions from the various political parties vying for your votes in next week’s election.

In Commercial property, a landmark property on St Stephen’s Green, just around the corner from Grafton Street, has come to market for sale with a guide price of €2.5 million. Fiona Reddan said the building, formerly home to a branch of Permanent TSB, is being sold with full vacant possession.

BNP Paribas Real Estate director of research John McCartney said things are starting to look up for Dublin’s office market after a torrid few years. However, elevated vacancy rates mean that rents will likely fall across the spectrum.

Meanwhile, Knight Frank chief economist and director of research Joan Henry warns that in addressing the housing crisis, it is not just how many homes we can build but also what type. The challenge for the next government, planners and the industry, she says, will be to to build to cater for the type of housing that is required by renters, first-time buyers and mover-uppers and downers, and in the relevant locations.

