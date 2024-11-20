Prime retail and office opportunity on St Stephen’s Green

A landmark St Stephen’s Green property, which is likely to appeal to retail and office investors, has come to the market for sale with a guide price of €2.5 million.

No 2, St Stephen’s Green, formerly home to a branch of Permanent TSB, offers a rare opportunity to acquire a high-profile retail and office building in one of Dublin’s most sought-after locations, overlooking St Stephen’s Green, according to selling agent Lisney. Its prime location offers high visibility and footfall, which means it’s likely to appeal to both retail and office investors as well as owner occupiers.

The property, which is being sold with full vacant possession, comprises about 3,565sq ft net internal area (NIA), with a generous open-plan ground floor area of 1,901sq ft NIA.

The property is zoned Z5 City Centre in the Dublin City Development Plan 2022-2028. This zoning encourages mixed-use development, adding potential for a variety of uses, subject to planning.

The property is on the northern side of St Stephen’s Green, close to Grafton Street and South King Street, two of Dublin’s premier shopping streets, home to renowned international brands such as Massimo Dutti, Canada Goose, Zara, Hugo Boss, Lego, Swatch, and Brown Thomas.

The proposed sale of No 2 comes after the recent sale of adjacent properties, which were brought to market by Savills last year. It is understood that this portfolio recently went sale agreed, and the launch of No 2 might also appeal to the new owners.

The St. Stephen’s Green Collection, which had an asking price of €13.5 million, incorporated Numbers 1, 3 and 5 St Stephen’s Green, as well as a separate mews building.

The properties were sold by Aviva’s Irish Commercial Property Fund, and included a former outlet of Oasis, as well as a property let to UK fashion retailer Reiss.

