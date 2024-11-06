SSE buys rights to develop battery energy storage project in Offaly

SSE Renewables has bought the rights to develop a battery energy storage project in Co Offaly that could be up and running by the end of the decade.

The Thornsberry Battery Energy Storage System project, which is located near Tullamore, has a grid connection offer to connect 120MW of import/export capacity to Ireland’s national grid through an adjacent existing 110kV substation.

It would be capable of storing up to 240MWh to help at times of peak demand, providing back up power for more than 115,000 homes for periods of up to two hours at a time.

“Acquiring the consented Thornsberry project in County Offaly is another great step forward in our plans to grow SSE Renewables’ battery storage development portfolio in Ireland,” said Heather Donald, director of onshore wind, solar and battery for SSE Renewables in the UK and Ireland.

“The Midlands has a long and proud tradition of supporting Ireland’s energy security. With the development of new onshore wind, solar and battery projects such as Thornsberry, the region can continue to play a significant role in delivering home-grown energy for Irish consumers while decarbonising the country’s power system. In doing so, we can help ensure vital energy projects can deliver positive social and economic benefits to County Offaly and the wider Midlands.”

Batteries store energy when output from natural sources such as wind is high, and then release it as required at times of peak energy demand.

The acquisition of the Offaly project, which began development in 2018 under UK-based Low Carbon, will bring SSE’s secured battery pipeline in Ireland to 300MW. In May 2024, SSE said it would acquire the 100MW/200MWh Derrymeen project at Dungannon in Northern Ireland, and is also developing an 80MW battery project at Tawnaghamore, Co Mayo, and a 100MW future prospect battery project at Tarbert, Co Kerry.

“Increasing renewable energy capacity is just one part of the answer as we look to accelerate the energy transition. Battery storage is as of equal importance, providing a complete energy solution to power homes and businesses round the clock, whilst helping the grid to become greener,” said Roy Bedlow, founder and chief executive of Low Carbon.