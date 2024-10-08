Time to bite the bullet on Dublin Airport

Restrictions on passenger numbers next summer will mean some airlines are refused slots, according to the regulator. Photograph: Barry Cronin

Dublin Airport looks set to find itself at the centre of another series of legal challenges after the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) confirmed its earlier draft decision for a 25.2 million cap on passengers coming through the airport next summer.

Together with the earlier 14.4 million cap on passengers this winter, the decision means a total seat capacity at the airport of 39.6 million across the next 12 months. Although well in advance of the 32 million cap the local planning authorities have imposed on the airport, the regulator says the higher headline figure allows for transfer passengers (who never leave the airport) and the percentage of seats expected to be filled on flights during the summer season from next March to October.

Priority will be given to airlines that flew to and from Dublin this summer, but even so, the IAA expects demand for slots will “significantly exceed” the space available. Even accommodating the services that operated this summer will likely not prove possible, it warned.

And as with the winter schedule, the restrictions on numbers mean airlines looking to operate new routes or greater frequency of flights will be disappointed with similar curbs expected on charter services.

READ MORE

Budget 2025: What it means for Irish households and businesses Listen | 35:48

The regulator notes, not unreasonably, that it has no powers to amend or revoke planning conditions but the latest ruling only increases the pressure on planners, the Government and the courts to find a speedy resolution to the impasse.

[ IAA confirms 25m limit on Dublin Airport passengers next summer amid cap controversyOpens in new window ]

Attempts to persuade airlines to consider other airports in the State have been halfhearted at best and with North American carriers now claiming the passenger cap violates the Open Skies accord between the US and the EU, it seems inconceivable that the dispute will simply be allowed wend its tortuous way through legal and planning systems not known for their speed.

The IAA makes clear in its decision that, if not for the planning constraint, it feels Dublin can cater for a significantly higher capacity. That has to be the end game. Getting there is the challenge.