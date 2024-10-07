IAA confirms 25m limit on Dublin Airport passengers next summer amid cap controversy

Regulators confirmed plans to limit airlines at Dublin Airport to 25.2 million passengers next summer in a move likely to spark legal challenges from Airlines which could now face restrictions at the hub as a result.
The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) last month proposed the limit in a bid to keep traffic at the airport within a controversial 32 million a-year cap imposed by planners in 2007.
On Monday the authority confirmed that it would limit airlines to a “seat capacity of 25.2 million passengers for the summer 2025 scheduling season”, which runs from March to October.
The IAA added that this was in line with last month’s draft decision and the proposal put forward by Dublin Airport’s operator, State company DAA.
Airlines are likely to challenge the limit in court, particularly if it results in them having to surrender existing take off and landing slots at the airport.
Aer Lingus and Ryanair have already asked the High Court to review a 13 million passenger limit imposed for this winter.
