DAA warns passenger cap may be breached before end of 2024

Airport operator DAA has warned passenger numbers at Dublin Airport are likely to breach the 32 million cap imposed by planning authorities, despite measures to dampen demand at the country’s main aviation hub.

The warning came as both Cork and Dublin airports saw a record number of passengers pass through in September, rising 5 per cent to reach a total of 3.38 million.

Daa said although it had reduced passenger numbers by about 650,000, Dublin Airport was likely to see close to 33 million passengers pass through the airport this year.

In response to the uncertainty surrounding the cap, airlines have either reduced operations or are looking at potential cuts.

Ryanair has cut some routes since last winter, including Spanish routes Asturias, Castellon and Santiago, Carcassonne in France, Leipzig and Nuremberg in Germany, Palanga in Lithuania, and Romania’s Sibiu and Suceava. It has only reinstated a handful of them this summer.

Dublin Airport has submitted an application to increase the passenger cap to 40 million, but a recent draft decision from An Bord Pleanála concerning nighttime flights and operating hours that could cut the number of flights by two thirds is also complicating things.

Cork Airport, meanwhile, is experiencing substantial growth, with a 14 per cent increase in September as late summer travel and strong demand for routes to European destinations lift figures.

The airport, which is expanding its route network, is expected to exceed 3 million passengers by the end of 2024.

“While Cork grows, Dublin slows. DAA has long been vocal about the potential negative impacts of the cap, warning it could lead to significant job losses and harm Ireland’s economy and international reputation. Regrettably, our predictions are becoming a reality,” said airport operator chief executive Kenny Jacobs.

“Things are going to get worse before they get better. The coming months will see the passenger cap starting to bite more firmly as airlines finalise their summer 2025 schedules with fewer slots available and reduced capacity, despite overwhelming demand from passengers to fly in and out of Dublin Airport.”

“Meanwhile airports across Europe are working hard to get and keep the flights Dublin is losing. And DAA is obliged to continue to do its utmost to comply with the cap, despite not controlling the slot process.”