Nvidia signs deal to work with Irish quantum computing company

The Equal1 Irish delegation and Nvidia team at Nvidia HQ in Silicon Valley.

Irish quantum computing company Equal1 has signed a deal with US chipmaker giant Nvidia to work together on quantum computing.

The groups signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on quantum technology use cases, business models, and proof of concept, with a particular focus on the integration and validation of quantum-classical infrastructure for cloud and data centre deployments.

Equal1 has offices in Clonskeagh, Dublin, as well as the US, Canada, Romania, and the Netherlands.

Nvidia reported in recent weeks that its revenues were up 122 per cent on a year ago and topped analyst expectations. The company has undergone massive swings on the stock market in recent months.

Equal1 chief executive Jason Lynch said he was “delighted” to collaborate with Nvidia “as we extend our support for and integration” with its software.

“We are particularly excited about the opportunity this presents to work with joint customers who see the potential of hybrid quantum classical silicon computers to deliver scalable quantum computing,” he added.

The collaboration was announced at Nvidia’s headquarters in Silicon Valley on Thursday, as part of an Enterprise Ireland trade mission to the west coast of the US, led by Minister for Trade, Enterprise and Employment Peter Burke.

Enterprise Ireland chief executive Leo Clancy said: “Equal1 is a pioneering company that is revolutionising industries with its cutting-edge quantum computing technology.

“Enterprise Ireland has supported Equal1 from the start of their journey and I was delighted to witness this very significant milestone today. This collaborative agreement between Nvidia and Equal1 has the potential to unlock major technological advances.”