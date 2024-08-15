Chef Dylan McGrath shuts Dublin restaurants Brasserie Sixty6 and Rustic Stone

Chef Dylan McGrath has shut down two of his Dublin restaurants on Thursday without notice.

In an email to customers who had bookings at Brasserie Sixty6, the restaurant said: “As you know, the hospitality industry has faced many challenges in recent years due to rising costs and economic pressures. We’ve made the very difficult decision to close Brasserie Sixty6 and Rustic Stone effective today, 15th of August 2024.

“Both have been very successful restaurants in Dublin city for a long time, but the time has come where we have decided it’s simply not sustainable anymore.”

A version of the message also appears on each restaurant’s website for anyone now trying to book a table.

The message said that one of the restaurants’ “events team” would be in touch over the coming days with people who have bookings at either restaurant. It also directed intending diners’ to Mr McGrath’s nearby Fade Street Social venue, which remains open.

It also said it would do what it could to transfer any Christmas bookings to Fade Street Social.

