Chanelle Pharma appoints Angelo Gatto as chief executive

Chanelle Pharma, the largest producer of generic medications for humans and animals in the State, has appointed Angelo Gatto to run its business, following the acquisition by British private equity group Exponent.

Mr Gatto has more than 25 years of international experience in pharmaceuticals, and played a key role on Exponent’s advisory team at the time of its investment in Chanelle Pharma.

His previous roles include operational, commercial and management roles at Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Aenova Group and Adragos Pharma.

“Chanelle Pharma has built an incredible brand with strong foundations and a unique positioning for ‘one-health’, which focuses on both human and animal health,” Mr Gatto said. “I look forward to working closely with our team, leveraging strong capabilities to foster our emerging product pipeline.”

READ MORE

Chanelle Pharma was founded by Michael Burke, who led the company for more than 40 years before he sold it to Exponent earlier this year for a figure understood to be about €300 million.

Mr Burke retired from the business following the sale. Day-to-day operations were being run by the executive team, including chief financial officer Aubrey Mulveen, chief people officer Kara Walsh, alongside chief information officer Aiden Dempsey and the company’s chief quality and technology officer Brian O’Broin.

“Angelo brings relevant experience in all our business areas, and has demonstrated remarkable excellence throughout his entire career,” said Chanelle chairman Carsten Hellmann. “I am confident in his ability to lead Chanelle Pharma through this exciting next chapter.”