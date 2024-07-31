DAA’s plan to build a facility for Dublin Airport plane spotters delayed at planning stage

A computer generated image of the DAA's proposed viewing area for plane spotters beside Dublin Airport.

Fingal County Council has stalled plans by Dublin Airport operator DAA for an observation point for plane spotters close to the airport.

This follows the council seeking further information from DAA on its planning application across a range of issues including the airport company’s “disappointing” decision to omit toilets from the new observation facility.

The council planner’s report states that the absence of WC facilities is contrary to the ethos of universal design and quality placemaking. It states that consideration of alternatives such as “Eco-Toilets” or Portals should be explored.

As part of the application, DAA is planning to put in place an elevated viewing platform with a sheltered structure, seating and tables and improved parking facilities with 22 spaces.

A planning report lodged with the application stated that the proposal represented “an important investment in community facilities” at Dublin Airport and would contribute “to a safer, more comfortable and more inclusive plane-spotting experience by providing amenities for users”.

The aircraft observation facility would formalise the position of the airport viewing area, known locally as the Mound in its current informal location.

In its request for further information on the application, the council welcomed the proposal in principle “and is a welcome improvement from the existing baseline”.

The council states that in order to fully assess the development, further details are required in relation to access and egress, public amenity, landscaping, tree protection, construction and the environment.

The council has asked DAA to discount alternative locations within its land bank, where various road issues would not arise. It has also requested DAA to carry out a dedicated traffic survey of the adjacent road.

The council states that it remains to be satisfied that the issue of ad hoc parking was adequately dealt with but states that the planned provision of 22 car parking spaces and 10 bicycle spaces was deemed sufficient.